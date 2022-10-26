Judge Jeanine tears apart 'accident governor' Hochul after Zeldin debate: 'She is clueless'

Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for her flippant comment on the crime crisis during her debate with Republican gubernatorial opponent Lee Zeldin, saying on "The Five" she is "living in La La Land."

"This woman is clueless. She is clueless," Pirro said Wednesday. "If you listen to the whole debate … she said nothing about what she was going to do. She didn't talk about the economy, crime, taxes or energy."

During their debate Tuesday, Hochul accused Zeldin of trying to keep New Yorkers "scared" about crime and claimed she had policies that were "making a difference."

"Anyone who commits a crime under our laws, especially with the change they made to bail, has consequences. I don't know why that's so important to you," Hochul said at one point.

When "Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld compared Hochul's quip to that of Hillary Clinton's "What Difference… Does It Make" response to Benghazi from years ago, Pirro tore into the governor.

"It's part of who Kathy Hochul is: I call her the accidental governor," she said. "I mean, no one voted her in, but it is this arrogant kind of condescending ‘let the people eat cake’ [rhetoric]."

Instead of crime, Pirro said, Hochul has focused on a $600 million investment for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The former prosecutor noted that the Orchard Park-based team will reportedly forge a lucrative contract with Delaware North as its concessionaire.

New York first gentleman William Hochul Jr. is also Delaware North's senior vice president and general counsel, which led Pirro to question the process.

"I believe [Mr. Hochul] has a piece," she said in part. "[Gov. Hochul] is a woman who's part of the pay for play corruption in Albany. Lee Zeldin was on his game. He talked every issue, whether it was crime, the economy, energy -- He knows what the issues are."

" And she says, what? What is crime to you. My God. There was a shooting in front of [Zeldin's] house while his daughters were home. Somebody came up to attack him on a stage. This woman is in La-La Land."

Pirro went on to note that when Hochul was lieutenant governor – ascending to the top spot upon Andrew Cuomo's resignation – she was rarely seen with him.

Hochul originally replaced Cuomo's initial deputy, former Rochester Mayor Robert Duffy. Then-Lt. Gov. Duffy chose not to join Cuomo's 2014 ticket and was ultimately replaced by Hochul.

"When she was with Cuomo, I don't think she learned a thing because he kept her in the background. Yeah, she was just there for, you know, when they needed a lieutenant governor."

Pirro saved a final compliment for Hochul, saying she came off as "polished" in her bout with Zeldin.