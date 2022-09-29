Judge Jeanine Pirro calls out the media for politicizing Hurricane Ian: 'You can do you politicking later'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped Democrats for immediately politicizing Hurricane Ian and said Americans need to come together to help each other in times of need Thursday on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: I have been through a hurricane and lost our house, so I know like Don Lemon knows, it wouldn't have made a damn bit of difference. Here's the bottom line: The bottom line is people on the left are so focused on politics, power, and winning, that at every turn, every opportunity, they bring politics in. When Amy Klobuchar says now, now that we have seen this, now we know the Democrats have to win in the midterm, that Don Lemon and Joy Behar and all the rest of them, Biden now threatening the oil companies, saying you better not get those gas prices up.

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER CHIEF SHUTS DOWN CNN'S DON LEMON TRYING TO LINK HURRICANE IAN TO CLIMATE CHANGE

I mean, these are people who don’t have the ability to empathize, to understand what happens when you lose everything that is familiar to you, when you lose your house and have nowhere to go, people are looking at you like, you know, where are you going to sleep? You are not going to sleep at my house anymore. And when the Army Corps of Engineers and the Red Cross come in with a cup of coffee you almost want to get on your knees and thank them. You know, you are at the bottom of your life in terms of, what am I going to do, where am I going to go?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And what they are going to see, what the left is going to see about America is how we come together, how from all over this country, we come together, we take care of each other, we are generous, we are compassionate. And while the White House and the Dems try to, you know, they have this incendiary, you are semi-fascist or semi-Nazi or whatever the hell 74 millions Americans are, they are going to see that we Americans love each other and take care of each other, and this is the time to try to make sure people are out of pain, and you can do your politicking later.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: