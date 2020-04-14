Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Judge Jeanine says Obama endorsement of Biden 'contrary to anything that we have seen in this country'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Barack Obama finally endorses Joe Biden after sitting out Democratic presidential primaryVideo

Barack Obama finally endorses Joe Biden after sitting out Democratic presidential primary

Obama backs his former vice president after reportedly advising him not to run; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'

Judge Jeanine Pirro argued Tuesday that President Obama's endorsement of his former vice president, Joe Biden, was an unprecedented move ahead of the November election.

"When was the last time you remember an ex-president actively campaigning against a sitting president?" the "Justice with Judge Jeanine" host asked on "The Five." "This is contrary to anything that we have seen in this country before.

"But Barack Obama hates Donald Trump so much that he is going to continue to go after him," she added. "And it does not matter to him whether it is an empty suit like Joe Biden or a guy who does not know where he is or what he is thinking."

Co-host Dana Perino, a veteran of the George W. Bush administration, said she could not recall her former boss campaigning on behalf of Mitt Romney against Obama in 2012 and added that she also recalled that former President Bill Clinton "laid pretty low" in the 2004 race between Bush and then-Senator John Kerry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pirro later claimed that Obama's endorsement of Biden doesn't mean he is only just now getting involved in the race.

"He has been in the background the whole time pulling strings," she posited.

The "Five" panel also considered whether or not Obama had helped Biden score his landmark endorsement from House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., which propelled Biden to victory in the Feb. 29 South Carolina primary.