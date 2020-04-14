Judge Jeanine says Obama endorsement of Biden 'contrary to anything that we have seen in this country'

Judge Jeanine Pirro argued Tuesday that President Obama's endorsement of his former vice president, Joe Biden, was an unprecedented move ahead of the November election.

"When was the last time you remember an ex-president actively campaigning against a sitting president?" the "Justice with Judge Jeanine" host asked on "The Five." "This is contrary to anything that we have seen in this country before.

"But Barack Obama hates Donald Trump so much that he is going to continue to go after him," she added. "And it does not matter to him whether it is an empty suit like Joe Biden or a guy who does not know where he is or what he is thinking."

Co-host Dana Perino, a veteran of the George W. Bush administration, said she could not recall her former boss campaigning on behalf of Mitt Romney against Obama in 2012 and added that she also recalled that former President Bill Clinton "laid pretty low" in the 2004 race between Bush and then-Senator John Kerry.

Pirro later claimed that Obama's endorsement of Biden doesn't mean he is only just now getting involved in the race.

"He has been in the background the whole time pulling strings," she posited.

The "Five" panel also considered whether or not Obama had helped Biden score his landmark endorsement from House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., which propelled Biden to victory in the Feb. 29 South Carolina primary.