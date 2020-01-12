Judge Jeanine: Public humiliation of 'Pelosi and her Democrat caucus' is 'an embarrassment to watch'

In her opening statement, Jeanine Pirro said on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Saturday night that “House Democrats simply want to take out the most successful president Americans have put in the oval [office],” adding that the process has been “an embarrassment to watch.”

Pirro referenced the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continues to withhold articles of impeachment against the president, which passed in the House more than three weeks ago, in a bid to extract favorable terms for a trial.

The articles accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

“The public humiliation of Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat caucus of sycophants who dare not oppose her is actually an embarrassment to watch,” Pirro said on Saturday night.

“Her impeachment of the 45th president of the United States is born not of truth, facts or evidence, but rather of a historic vitriolic hatred usually reserved for an enemy of the state.”

“In the end it is her animosity, frenetic, irrational and baseless actions against this president that will ultimately hoist her on her own petard,” she continued. “And might I add, no one deserves it more.”

Pirro then pointed out referenced Pelosi’s remarks from December where she said, “Our democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

In response, Pirro said, “So she rushed the vote because of the urgency involved. We cannot wait. We’ve got to stop him. The president is going to do it again. And the sky is falling, too. And yet there was no case to send to the Senate.”

“So like a child caught in a lie, she dithered for weeks hoping something, anything might happen to make the president look bad,” she continued. “But every day he kept on working and winning. So finally she explained her reason for procrastinating. She wanted to ensure a fair trial in the Senate.”

Pirro added, “She was so caught up in her own image as the imperious queen Nancy, that she, of the lower House, imagined herself the doyen of the upper house, the Senate chamber of which she has never been nor will she ever be a member.”

On Friday, Pelosi announced she will take steps to send the articles to the Senate this week.

The decision to release the articles came as fellow Democrats in recent days had started to voice frustration and impatience with the speaker's approach. They stressed the urgency with which impeachment was treated at the end of 2019 and questioned why the House would then delay a trial by using articles as leverage.

“It’s never been about truth or justice for these radicals,” Pirro said on Saturday night. “House Democrats simply want to take out the most successful president Americans have put in the oval. The one who has made the economy soar, who speaks our language, who actually wants us to succeed, who took out two of the world’s most dangerous savages, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Quds force Gen. Qassem Soleimani with no civilian losses and no boots on the ground. The president, who has made the world safer and brought Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism to her knees.”

“That’s why he’s so successful and why Americans love him,” she continued. “But Nancy you don’t care. His success offends you. You are a radical like [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] AOC and [California Rep.] Maxine Waters and [Michigan Rep.] Rashida Tlaib where you all have but one mantra, ‘resist, resist, resist.’”

President Trump tweeted Pirro’s opening statement on Saturday writing, “I hope the House and Senate Democrats, in particular watch this. It is a classic. Thank you to @JudgeJeanine Pirro!”

Pirro concluded her opening statement on Saturday night by saying, “In the end Nancy, your investigation was a partisan political joke on how to manipulate the truth and then have everybody swear to it.”

“And after all the rushing, what did your dithering gain and your unprecedented refusal to forward the articles of impeachment to the Senate? Did you gain a political advantage? What did you get out of waiting other than losing votes to the Republican party?” Pirro asked.

“Admit it, you caved after [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell gave you a deadline to either send over the articles of impeachment or simply watch the Senate move forward without them. That’s right, Nancy. You simply caved. That’s what happens when there is no case.”

