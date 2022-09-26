Judge Jeanine: Here's the 'bottom line' on criminal justice system

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine explains why she believes social justice should not be a factor in determining the fate of criminals on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Why are we in this situation? Why did people who knew nothing about crime or law enforcement or anything decide that we're going to do this social justice thing? And why are we as Americans paying taxes, tolerating this kind of criminal behavior where there are no consequences?

Our legal system is now so consumed with the rights of the criminal that we give the criminal top billing. It's the criminal justice system. It's not the victim's justice system. And I've said this before. The victim who never chose to be a part of it.

And we coddle criminals in this new social justice milieu as if they're the violated as opposed to the violators. And then we deny the trauma of the victims. Now, that's all fine and dandy, right? Here's the bottom line: You've got to reform the bail laws. You've got to put judges and DAs in office who know what they're doing.

