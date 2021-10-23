Judge Jeanine: Lawlessness in America is different now - criminals have permission

Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the "lawlessness" in America Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," saying criminals have a sense of "permission" to break the law.

JEANINE PIRRO: Lawlessness in this country is worse than ever. What’s different, however, is the sense of permission the criminals have – that they’re allowed to vent, to steal, to loot. After all, businesses have insurance. So we let them steal with no consequence, no arrest, no conviction, no jail time.

We’ll let them burn down neighborhoods and businesses, because they want "social justice," as if the destruction of property and lives brings them anything. It only hurts victims.

Murders are spiking in major Democrat-run cities across this country. Up in cities like Portland, 57%. Austin, 71%. Los Angeles, 65%. Las Vegas, 71%. Children going to buy candy are shot at. A 1-year-old sitting in a stroller shot and killed. Children in their own homes, in their own beds, a place that they have a right to be, are shot and killed by criminals that don’t deserve to breathe the same air that we do. And a 4-year-old girl shot on her way to a toy store in Times Square.

In cities across America, police are not only being handcuffed, they’re being defunded, demoralized, and told to stand down. Ordered not to arrest, and if they do, the swinging door of no bail lets the criminal out to re-offend.

