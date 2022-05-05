Judge Jeanine blasts liberal activists releasing home addresses of Supreme Court justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro told viewers on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime" that releasing the home addresses of Supreme Court justices is "extremely dangerous."

JEANINE PIRRO: A radical leftist group has released the addresses of the conservative Supreme Court justices calling on their legion of liberal followers to march to the judges' homes. Activist group Ruth Sent Us wrote on their website, "Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+, and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics." Now we know when Democrats say peaceful protest, it doesn't exactly mean peaceful, especially when they use words like rise up and force accountability. On their website, the group also mentions paying out stipends to help in their protest. Where are they getting their money from? Who is funding these people? We know liberal advocates have a history of organizing protests against the court, like the group Demand Justice, who protested the Brett Kavanaugh confirmations. They're fighting to expand the court and are backed with George Soros money. But there's less known about smaller groups like Ruth Sent Us. They appear to be doing the dirty work of posting the judges' addresses.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Releasing the home addresses of Supreme Court justices is extremely dangerous. Keep in mind, some of these justices have small children. And while they fenced off the Supreme Court, the homes of the justices are out in the open. Now that their addresses are public, any crazy leftist could walk right up and change the course of history. Now, Democrats should be discouraging this, but instead they are fanning the flames.