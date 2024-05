Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Detransitioner Prisha Mosley and her lawyers won a significant legal victory earlier this month for her case against "gender-affirming" health providers.

The Independent Women’s Forum, where Mosley works as an ambassador, shared documents with Fox News Digital on Thursday that revealed Mosley’s lawsuit will move forward despite defendants’ motions to dismiss.

"[T]he Court has determined as a matter of law that the allegations of Plaintiff’s Complaint, treated as true, are sufficient to state a claim upon which relief may be granted," North Carolina Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin wrote.

Mosley’s case is the first detranistioner lawsuit that has been allowed to proceed in court, according to her attorney, Josh Payne.

"This is the first substantive ruling we are aware of in which a Court has held that a detransitioner’s case against her health care professionals is legally viable. We are honored to represent Prisha as she pursues justice for herself and her family and tries to prevent what happened to her from happening to others," Payne said in a statement.

Mosley remarked, "I am grateful that the Court has recognized my case has merit. The legal process can be daunting. I am encouraged by the Court’s ruling in my favor, and I am determined to see the case through to a final victory. Young people struggling with their mental health, like I was, deserve better. They need compassionate support. They do not deserve to be lied to and misled into life-altering medical procedures that only cause harm."

Mosley sued multiple doctors and health facilities on seven counts of fraud, facilitating fraud, breach of fiduciary duty rising to the level of constructive fraud, civil conspiracy, medical malpractice, negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Judge Ervin granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss the charges of breach of fiduciary duty, medical malpractice, negligent infliction and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The charges of fraud and civil conspiracy still stand.

Mosley filed her original lawsuit back in July 2023, accusing her doctors of encouraging "gender transition" as she was treated for multiple mental disorders.

"They told me that changing my body to look like a boy’s body would cure my mental health problems. They told me that injecting large amounts of testosterone into my female body would be good for me. They also encouraged me to undergo surgery to remove my healthy breasts," Mosley wrote in a Fox News op-ed.

Over the past few years, multiple detransitioners have filed lawsuits against their medical providers for allegedly pushing "gender-affirming" care onto them at a young and vulnerable age. In December, one detransitioner announced a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics claiming it "prioritized politics and ideology over children’s safety, health, and well-being."

