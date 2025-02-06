Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Antisemitism Exposed

Judge calls out university for making Jewish students hide in a 'proverbial attic,' allows lawsuit to proceed

'The Court is dismayed by Cooper Union’s suggestion that the Jewish students should have hidden upstairs or left the building'

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
close
Jewish students lock themselves in Cooper Union school library during anti-Israel rally Video

Jewish students lock themselves in Cooper Union school library during anti-Israel rally

Jewish students at Cooper Union lock themselves in a school library as protesters moved through the hallways on Wednesday, banging on doors and windows.

A New York judge called out a university in New York for its lack of action amid increasing antisemitism while denying its motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Jewish students.

The judge said that Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, a small private four-year college located in Lower Manhattan, must face charges for neglecting to help Jewish students who had to lock themselves in a library during an anti-Israel rally on Oct. 25, 2023. 

"Title VI places responsibility on colleges and universities to protect their Jewish students from harassment, not on those students to hide themselves away in a proverbial attic or attempt to escape from a place they have a right to be," US District Judge John Cronan wrote Wednesday in the opinion.

JEWISH COMMUNITY RESPONDS TO TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER VOWING TO DEPORT PRO-HAMAS ACTIVISTS WITH STUDENT VISAS 

Pro-Palestinian Rally at Cooper Union

An anti-Israel protest moved through Cooper Union in New York City in October 2023, as Jewish students remained in the library, which was reportedly locked for their safety. (Credit: Taylor Roslyn Lent)

"The physically threatening or humiliating conduct that the Complaint alleges Jewish students in the library experienced ‘is entirely outside the ambit of the free speech clause,’ … and was objectively severe," Cronan wrote. 

Cronan added, "The Court is dismayed by Cooper Union’s suggestion that the Jewish students should have hidden upstairs or left the building, or that locking the library doors was enough to discharge its obligations under Title VI." 

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination over race, color, and national origin for any activity or program receiving federal funding. 

He also pointed out that the New York state laws "provide comparable—if not greater—protections against discriminatory harassment in education than Title VI."

CHANTS 'CALLING FOR THE MURDER OF JEWS' WERE SHOUTED AT ME DURING COOPER UNION PROTEST, STUDENT RECALLS

A Cooper Union spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "We are a college dedicated to being a welcoming and safe place of learning for all students. Since October 2023, reports on social media and in the news have cited inaccurate information, mischaracterizing the circumstances and our dedication to our students. Cooper Union never suggested that students should hide, nor as the evidence will show, were the library doors locked. Rather, Cooper Union offered students options of support, including the ability to leave safely."

Harvard University

Harvard was sued for "antisemitism cancer" on its campus, "damaging" its Jewish students.  (Getty)

TRUMP TAKES AIM AT CAMPUS ANTISEMITSM, VOWS TO CANCEL VISAS FOR HAMAS SYMPATHIZERS  

Multiple universities have faced lawsuits over anti-Israel protests on their campuses since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

In January, Harvard University settled two lawsuits it was in alleging the university had "an unbearable educational environment" and disregarded "severe and pervasive anti-Semitism on campus." 

On July 9, 2024, New York University settled a lawsuit also pertaining to protests also sparked by the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack. 

U.S. President Donald Trump shows his signature on an executive order

U.S. President Donald Trump shows his signature on an executive order in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025.  (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week that it "shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.