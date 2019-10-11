Juan Williams 'heartbroken' over Trump's rally comments, saying he's only 'concerned' with Biden

Juan Williams said he was "heartbroken" after listening to President Trump's rally Thursday in Minneapolis. To Wiliams, it is clear that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is the only potential opponent Trump is "concerned with."

"I'm just so heartbroken for America that that's the president, that's the way he talks," Williams said on "The Five" on Friday. "And that's the way he talks about people who are his political rivals."

Williams took issue with how Trump unloaded on Joe and Hunter Biden over their Ukrainian business dealings, and with the president saying Joe Biden's only useful trait as vice president was to "kiss Barack Obama's a--."

Williams also told his co-hosts that he believed this was proof that Trump was focused on Biden as his only threat to reelection.

"I think it's pretty clear from that attack last night that there's only one Democrat that he is concerned with and that's Joe Biden," Williams said. "He doesn't attack Elizabeth Warren -- who's been doing well in the polls.

"His actions and his words, everything from Ukraine and those unsubstantiated theories to this, show that he is really worried about Joe Biden."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld disagreed with Williams over his criticism of Trump's comments, saying Democrats believed former President Barack Obama would be a "revolutionary" figure but that it is Trump who is actually that.

"How hilarious is it that the revolutionary is a Republican talk show host, right? Their impeachment is going to turn Trump into a revolutionary to a lot of people in a positive way. It will create a movement," Gutfeld said. "So they got to understand that this is actually going to help Trump when you see the energy that he has."