Juan Williams reacts to Charles Barkley, credits Obama for current economy over Trump

Friday, "The Five" discussed remarks made by NBA basketball legend Charles Barkley, who chastised Democrats for taking black voters for granted and ripped Republicans for ignoring them.

"We need to start holding Democrats accountable," Barkley told Michael Smerconish on his Sirius XM radio show Wednesday. "They've been taking black people's vote and they only talk to black people every four years. All these politicians want to talk to black people every four years... they want their vote."

Barkley added: "Oh, actually the Republicans don't."

Co-host Juan Williams agreed with Barkley but made the point that polls show African Americans align with the Democratic Party.

"In terms of the polls, the polls are pretty clear... I think they say their values and their interests align with the interests of the Democratic Party, "Williams said.

Williams also brought up recent comments from Condoleeza Rice, who said the president should be more careful in addressing racial issues, as well a former Trump supporter the president touted as "my African-American" who has since left the Republican Party over the president's rhetoric.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld jumped in to defend Trump, saying: "He's been the best president, you could argue, for minorities and for women and for teenagers in terms of jobs."

Williams' response sparked a reaction from his fellow co-hosts by giving credit for the current economy to former President Barack Obama.

"The majority of the decline, from the height that it was at during the recession, took place under President Obama," Williams said.

Co-host Jesse Watters set that point aside, saying at the very least Trump should get credit for pushing the economic numbers to the point they are now.

"Worst case scenario, he allowed the beautiful numbers to keep pouring in for blacks and Hispanics," Watters responded. "How does a racist do that?"

Co-host Martha MacCallum also commented, saying Williams' was inadvertently giving Trump credit and added: "the measure is how the economy does and how many people are lifted by it."

"By that comparison, President Trump is a better president for African Americans," MacCallum said.

"No," Williams interjected. "By that comparison, thank you, Obama."