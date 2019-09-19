Charles Barkley says Democrats 'only talk to black people every four years', adds Republicans don't at all

NBA player Charles Barkley indicated that he was tired of Democrats' inaction, commenting that they only talked with black people when they wanted their votes.

"They’ve been taking black people’s votes – and they only talk to black people every four years. All of these politicians only talk to black people every four years because they want their vote," Barkley said in an interview aired Wednesday.

He clarified that he thought Republicans didn't talk to black voters and that Democrats did "nothing in the four years in-between."

Barkley told radio host Michael Smerconish that he wanted while campaigning with Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., he said: "We need to start holding you Democrats accountable."

Barkley also bashed the Democratic National Committee debate system and offered support for Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as a 2020 candidate.

His Wednesday interview echoed his previous comments about black voters. “Every black person I know has always voted Democratic and, with the exception of a few guys who can play sports, all those people are still poor," he said during another interview in the summer.

The 56-year-old legend also knocked Trump but was wary of calling him racist. “I’m leery of calling people ‘racist.’ He says some things that can be construed as racist,” Barkley said of Trump’s recent controversies. “Some things he’s said are very wrong and flagrant.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.