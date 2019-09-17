Joy Reid suggests 'wealthy white Christian' men will enact apartheid to 'maintain power'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has suggested that wealthy, white Republicans are willing to enact a South Africa-style apartheid system in the United States in order to maintain a hold on power.

“No country is an eternal democracy,” Reid said in a video that was widely-shared Tuesday. “And when you have a very determined minority, in this case wealthy white men and wealthy white Christian men and Christian Americans who are of the fundamental[ist] variety, who are very clear that no matter what happens if they have to pull the South Africa model to maintain power forever they will do it, and they’re not afraid of it and they’re increasingly open about it and Donald Trump is merely the avatar for this.”

It''s unclear when Reid made the comments.

Reid also claimed that a Republican political strategist had touted a Census citizenship question as a way to block minorities from gaining a majority in congressional districts.

That wasn't the first time Reid used the word "apartheid" to attack Republicans. In July, she tweeted that the Trump administration was practicing a form of apartheid by detaining suspected illegal migrants.

Reid was in the spotlight over the weekend after the president tweeted about her.

"Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?" Trump tweeted on Saturday. "Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the 'it' factor needed for success in showbiz."

NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.