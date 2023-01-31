Joy Reid claims killing of Tyre Nichols ‘as American as apple pie’

MSNBC host Joy Reid recently claimed that the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police was as "American as apple pie."

The host of "The ReidOut" made the point Monday night that this tragic incident of police brutality is a quintessential aspect of American life.

She then devoted the rest of her opening monologue to discussing how America was founded by way of using violence to separate its "subjects and its citizens," with minorities constituting society’s oppressed subjects.

In addition, her lecture incorporated scenes from Hulu’s new "1619 Project" documentary, a film based on the eponymous New York Times essay collection put together by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The project suggests that the Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery on the North American continent.

According to Reid, the death of Nichols was just another example of a Black man oppressed because of the "design of the system."

Reid began the segment by lamenting the death of Nichols, which occurred in early January. She stated, "Now, if you have a heart, what happened to the 29-year-old father, skateboarder, FedEx driver and amateur photographer should outrage you. It should shock and disgust you. As should the so-called brothers who chose to behave like a little blue gang rather than as Black men."

However, Reid’s next line provided a cynical condemnation of America as being a country almost synonymous with police killings of Black men. She declared, "But it damn sure shouldn’t surprise you. What happened to Tyre Nichols was as American as apple pie."

The host then explained how the history of America reveals it has this kind of police brutality baked into its DNA. Reid said, "From the start, the European colonies in the Americas were designed to produce two kinds of people. Subjects and citizens. And violence was at the center of it all."

After showing a couple clips from Hulu’s new documentary, Reid discussed how this system of violent oppression still works today, as evidenced by the killing of Nichols. She continued, saying, "404 years later, the United States is still a land of subjects and citizens. It’s more subtle, of course, but the basic structure is still the same. White Americans, unless you were poor or disabled, enjoy the full benefits of citizenship."

She described minorities’ situation in the country, stating, "But those in this country who are still treated as subjects, Black folks, regardless of wealth or status, brown folks, AAPI Americans, poor White folks, non-White immigrants and others who live at the margin of citizenship, live with the constant risk of housing and job discrimination based on your race, your social status, your hairstyle or last name."

And even though the five officers charged in the killing of Nichols were Black, Reid claimed their actions were still evidence of this White racism and oppression.

She said, "And it literally doesn’t matter whether the police officer is White, or looks like you, grew up like you, or could without that uniform on, be you. It’s not the race of the officer, it’s the design of the system. Again, occasionally, some of the slave catchers were Black."