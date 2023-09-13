Expand / Collapse search
Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford releasing memoir on testimony in heated SCOTUS confirmation hearing

Kavanaugh has strongly denied Ford's accusation he attacked her when they were teenagers

Gabriel Hays
Published
The woman who accused then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault during a dramatic nomination hearing in 2018 is releasing a memoir about her experiences.

Christine Blasey Ford will release a new account of the whirlwind events that led to her testifying in front of the U.S. Senate in one of the most wrenching Supreme Court confirmation episodes in American history.

In a statement, the author revealed that her upcoming memoir, titled "One Way Back," will have "riveting new details about the lead up" to her Senate testimony and its "overwhelming aftermath." It will also include accounts of her receiving death threats and the difficulties of trying to live her life after she became a public figure.

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR FILES ETHICS COMPLAINT AGAINST SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO

Blasey Ford at Senate hearing

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her, announced a new memoir about the events surrounding the Senate Judiciary committee hearing in which she confronted Kavanaugh. (Pool/Getty Images)

However, she added that the book details how "people unknown to her around the world restored her faith in humanity."

In front of the Senate Judiciary committee in September 2018, Blasey Ford testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while drunk at a high school party several decades ago.

According to her sworn testimony, Kavanaugh held her on a bed and tried to remove her clothes while he covered her mouth with her hand. At the hearing, she said, "I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming."

It was only when one of Kavanaugh’s friends jumped on the bed with them that Blasey Ford found a chance to escape, she alleged. She told senators how the memory of that event will always be seared into her memory, although she could not recount the date or specific location of the alleged assault and couldn't bring forth corroborating witnesses.

"Brett's assault on me drastically altered my life. For a very long time, I was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone the details," she testified.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KAVANAUGH IS HOPEFUL FOR ‘CONCRETE STEPS’ TO ADDRESS ETHICS COMPLAINTS

Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh gestures as he speaks at a judicial conference, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Blasey Ford’s testimony created a political firestorm in Washington that culminated in a tense hearing, where Kavanaugh denied the allegations and Republican lawmakers fought to defend his reputation. With his wife Ashley watching stonefaced behind him, Kavanaugh called the hearing a "circus," a "calculated and orchestrated political hit" and "revenge on behalf of the Clintons." He was criticized by Democrats for coming off as too partisan in his defense, while Republicans applauded what they viewed as justifiable anger.

He was narrowly confirmed to the Supreme Court on a near straight party-line vote, 50-48, making Kavanaugh the second of three Supreme Court justices successfully appointed by former President Trump.

Ford has since retreated from public view. In her memoir announcement, she stated, "I never thought of myself as a survivor, a whistleblower, or an activist before the events in 2018."

She also described her book as encouragement for others to speak out against injustice, stating, "But now, what I and this book can offer is a call to all the other people who might not have chosen those roles for themselves, but who choose to do what’s right. Sometimes you don’t speak out because you are a natural disrupter. You do it to cause a ripple that might one day become a wave."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 