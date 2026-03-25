Joy Behar has sharp clash with GOP guest after questioning military's accomplishments in Iran

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"The View" co-host Joy Behar demanded to know what the U.S. has accomplished in Iran on Wednesday and defended her support of the military during a sharp clash with guest co-host Abby Huntsman.

"I don't want to take away from what our men and women have been doing over there, because what they've accomplished is incredible. And if we can deter Iran at all—," Huntsman said.

Behar jumped in and asked, "What have they accomplished over there? Explain to me."

"What have they accomplished? Well, I think any time we can deter Iran, whether it’s for another year, whether it’s for ten years," Huntsman responded. "I think that’s a win for this country."

OPERATION EPIC FURY DESTROYS IRAN'S NAVY AND CUTS MISSILE ATTACKS BY 90% IN ONGOING CAMPAIGN

Behar argued that former President Barack Obama had a deal in place with Iran and Trump tore it up.

"I think it’s really easy to sit here and say, 'What has our military accomplished?' It’s because of our military that we’re able to sit here and have these conversations and do a show like this," Huntsman responded.

The liberal co-host then got defensive and said, "Don't make it sound like I'm against the military; I'm not. All my uncles, my father — they all fought. So, don't make it sound like that. I'm talking about this particular, as he calls it, 'excursion' into Iran. What have they accomplished so far?"

"We don't know what the intelligence he got was. That's the problem, they haven't communicated that. What I do know," Huntsman began as Behar said Trump and the word "intelligence" didn't belong together in the same sentence.

Huntsman, a former host of the show, said, "Joy! What about wiping out their entire leadership?"

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"What, they got rid of one Ayatollah? They have another one who is just as bad," Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin also said that she didn't know what the military has accomplished and argued there had been a lack of transparency coming from the Trump administration.

"Wait a second. I know what they have accomplished," Behar interjected, laughing. "They have taken the Epstein files off of the front page. That is what they have accomplished."

White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital in a statement that Iranian retaliatory attacks have declined by 90 percent.

"‘Joyless’ Behar is an extremely unlikeable, talentless hack with a poorly rated TV show who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Operation Epic Fury continues to prove it is a resounding success which is destroying the rogue Iranian regime’s national security threat to the American people," Ingle said.

"Iranian retaliatory attacks have declined by 90 percent because the Department of War is destroying Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities. President Trump is working tirelessly every single day to ensure the American military continues to be the greatest, most powerful fighting force in the world that will crush our enemies and defend our great Nation," he continued.

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Behar, a longtime critic of the president, said in January that she wanted her legacy to be that she helped get Trump out of office.

"I want my legacy to be that I helped get Trump out of office. That’s what I really care about," Behar said in January on "Behind the Table" .

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