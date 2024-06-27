Joy Behar depressed by swing state voters who think Trump can handle threats to democracy better than Biden

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Thursday she was depressed by a poll that found more key swing state voters trust Donald Trump to handle threats to democracy than President Biden.

"Were these people watching TV on January 6?" Behar said, during a discussion about undecided voters ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate. "This is a depressing, depressing time we're in."

"When people cannot make up their minds between somebody who wants to destroy democracy, wants to destroy this country, the Republican Party will get rid of your Social Security, all sorts of things," Behar said.

A Washington Post poll published on Wednesday found 44% of key swing state voters trust Trump more on the issue of protecting democracy, compared to just 33% who believe Biden would do a better job.

The poll also surveyed a group of voters they deem "deciders," who are described as "sporadic or uncommitted voters in key swing states. The poll found that 38% of the "deciders" believe Trump is better suited to deal with threats to democracy, 29% believe Biden would do a better job, and 23% said they didn't trust either candidate. Behar specifically cited those numbers.

The co-host claimed the GOP wanted to get rid of "gay marriage" and "women's rights."

"And you have somebody who has a senior moment," Behar said, referring to Biden. "And has been managing this country really well, and they're undecided?"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that a lot of the undecided voters don't support Trump but also genuinely cannot support Biden's policies.

"You guys are like he should be so proud of student loans. People like me don’t think it was the government’s job to do it, or he should be so happy about what he’s doing with the border. We think he waited too long," Griffin said.

Behar, appearing frustrated, tried to push back, and argued that Biden tried to do something about the border earlier in his term.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, "This is between Biden and the couch. I don’t think it’s between Biden and Trump. I think most people, and it’s dismissive to say, you know, they’re undecided, so they’re crazy."

Behar argued that they weren't crazy, but just uninformed.

"It’s between apathy, apathy and Biden and so I hope that then the debate that’s going to be watched will answer those questions," Hostin continued.

Biden and Trump are set to debate on Thursday for 90 minutes starting at 9. p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trump and Biden agreed on the rules for the debate, which include no studio audience, muted microphones outside each candidate's speaking time, no props or prepared notes, and no speaking to campaign aides during breaks.