Joy Behar demands RFK Jr. defend potentially spoiling election for Biden: 'Delusion has destroyed a country'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar lashed out at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday's show over fears the third-party candidate would steal votes away from President Biden.

"Someone has to ask him why are you doing this? Why do you want to destroy the election and hand it to Trump if possible?" Behar scolded.

"He’s a Kennedy. His forefathers are rolling over in their graves. His own family is telling him — we already have one clown in the race. Do we need two of them?" she added.

Behar's comments come as Democratic strategists and members of the Kennedy family warn that the candidate could seriously threaten Biden's re-election chances.

SEAN HANNITY: RFK JR. IS NOW PEELING OFF A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF SUPPORT FROM BIDEN

Co-host Sara Haines pushed back by arguing she didn't think Kennedy was purposefully trying to "ruin the election" but was trying to appeal to voters like herself who think there should be room for a third-party candidate in the future.

"I just don't think it's this election," she added.

Behar insisted that RFK Jr.'s candidacy would destroy the country if it helped former President Trump get re-elected.

"Well, I think many times delusion has destroyed a country and that’s what we’re dealing with here with this. The polls are too close," she feared.

"[P]eople are starting to focus and realize the danger that Trump poses. I believe that," Behar continued.

Democratic strategists have sounded the alarm about the third-party threat to Biden's re-election, as polls show a tight race between Trump and Biden.

RFK JR.’S SISTER CONCERNED HE WILL 'SIPHON' VOTES FROM BIDEN, ALLOW TRUMP TO WIN

Paul Begala, a former adviser to Bill Clinton, complained on Monday that Kennedy would throw "the whole election to Donald Trump."

"Third parties elected Donald Trump in 2016, about six to seven percent of Americans voted third-party. That third-party vote dropped to less than two, which is how Biden won. So, anything over two, Democrats are in trouble. Kennedy alone is getting 15 in some of these places. So yeah, my view is third parties, they’re like cockroaches in the kitchen, OK?" he said on CNN.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sister, Rory Kennedy , also expressed concerns Monday over his campaign possibly spoiling President Biden's chances at re-election.

"It's really about siphoning votes from Biden," Rory said. "The polls I'm seeing, Bobby takes 70% of the votes from Biden and 30% from Trump. I feel strongly that this is the most important election of our lifetime. There's so much at stake and I do think it's going to come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states."

"I do worry that Bobby just taking some percentage of votes from Biden could shift the election and lead to Trump's election," she said.

Members of the Kennedy family publicly denounced RFK Jr.'s candidacy last October as "perilous for our country."

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.