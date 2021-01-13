Journalists falsely accuse Louie Gohmert of calling for more 'uprisings' after he quotes Pelosi

Several members of the media wrongly went after Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Wednesday and suggested that he was calling for more "uprisings" following last week's Capitol Hill riot.

As the House debated whether to impeach President Trump for a second time, Gohmert took the floor and presented what he hinted was a Democratic double standard.

"Here's a quote: 'I just don't even know why there aren't more- why there aren't uprisings all over the country and maybe there will be,'" Gohmert began. "Or, 'Sadly, the domestic enemies of our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in Congress.' We were called 'enemies' of the state. Those were all quotes from our speaker.

"Now, on our side, we didn't take those to be impeachable because we didn't believe she surely meant that," Gohmert added. "But by the Democrats taking this action, you're telling me, 'No, when we say those, we actually mean to incite violence.' That's what this action is saying."

TWITTER SILENT AFTER PELOSI TWEET DECLARING 2016 ELECTION WAS 'HIJACKED' RESURFACES

The first quote Gohmert alluded to from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was uttered in June 2018 amid the national uproar over the Trump administration's child separation policy among migrant families that was being enforced at the southern border. The second came in August 2020 over the GOP's opposition to universal mail-in voting ahead of the presidential election.

However, many journalists attributed Pelosi's quote to Gohmert.

"Holy s---. Is [Gohmert] encouraging MORE 'uprisings'??!? Did I hear that right??????????" CNN analyst Asha Rangappa exclaimed.

"You did. His testimony should be used to immediately expel him," Law & Crime columnist Elura Nanos replied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Louie Gohmert on the House floor: 'I just don't even know why there aren't more -- aren't uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be,'" Vox politics editor Laura McGann tweeted before later acknowledging it was a "callback" to Pelosi.

Washington Post's Aaron Blake and Politico's Blake Hounshell similarly tweeted the quote and attributed it to Gohmert. Both later deleted their tweets and acknowledged their errors.