Josh Hawley blasts FBI's arrest of pro-life activist: Time to 'take the gloves off' and defend rule of law

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is demanding answers after the FBI arrested a Catholic pro-life leader in Pennsylvania.

Hawley joined "Hannity" Tuesday night to discuss the Department of Justice allegedly targeting political opponents, warning that conservatives and people of faith will be "targeted by this administration."

Hawley on Monday sent Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter demanding answers on "shocking reports" about the FBI arresting a Catholic pro-life activist at his home in rural Pennsylvania last Friday.

FBI agents arrested Mark Houck in Kintnersville for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate and interfere with anyone because that person produces reproductive health care.

The arrest stemmed from an alleged altercation Houck had with a Planned Parenthood escort in Philadelphia in October 2021. Houck is accused of pushing a 72-year-old man after the escort allegedly verbally harassed Houck's 12-year-old son outside the clinic.

Houck has maintained that he was trying to defend his son, and authorities have already dismissed a separate complaint against him for the same conduct.

Hawley pointed out the hypocrisy that the FBI arrested the Catholic activist but none of the people responsible for attacking pregnancy crisis centers.

"They'll send a SWAT-style team to go after a Catholic pro-life activist. But at the same time, there are, what, 17 or more fire bombings, a pregnancy care centers that have not."

Hawley pointed out the "two-tiered justice system" seen in the Biden administration.

"There are two systems and one is ideological. And if you are a conservative, if you are a person of faith, then you are going to get targeted by this administration."

Hawley said he wants to know who is responsible for the arrest, and potentially hold Garland accountable.

"I want to know who signed off on this. I want to know exactly the person or group of people. And they need to be held accountable and be held accountable, I mean, removed from office," said Hawley. "If that is Merrick Garland, he should be removed from office. It's time to take the gloves off here and defend the rule of law."

Hawley concluded with a message to the FBI and DOJ.

"Preserve your documents right now. Don't delete anything because the Republican Congress is coming, and we are going to hold you accountable."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report