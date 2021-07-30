Jordan slams January 6 commission: If 'everything's on the table,' why can't we question Pelosi

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reacted to being dropped from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 commission on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Jordan argued that committee Chairman Rep. Mike Thompson and Pelosi cannot draw any positive attention to Democrats' far-left agenda, which is largely unpopular in the heartland, pointing as well to intensifying inflation and other problems.

Because of that, Jordan said the only "playbook" they have is to return to attacking former President Donald Trump, which has proved to energize their base – and that the January 6 committee is the latest iteration following the Mueller probe, two impeachments and Rep. Adam Schiff's, D-Calif., contentious Intelligence Committee hearings.

GREGG JARRETT: PELOSI'S JAN. 6 COMMITTEE IS A CHARADE THAT SMACKS OF A COVER-UP. wHAT WAS HER ROLE?

Jordan said that Thompson has declared that "everything is on the table" to be probed at the hearings – the first of which was held this week featuring police officers Michael Fanone of MPD and Harry Dunn of USCP.

"The questions need to be asked, the answers we need to get to, deal with why there wasn't a better security posture that day. Only the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives can answer that," Jordan said.

"And that's the one question: The one Chairman Thompson said 'everything's on the table' – Well, excuse me, everything's on the table except that question," Jordan said.

"So this tells you the political nature of this entire committee."

INGRAHAM: NANCY PELOSI EXPLOITS JANUARY 6 IN A RUTHLESS POWER GRAB

In his opening statement at the hearing on Tuesday, Thompson declared that the investigation will "be guided solely by the facts, the facts of what happened on January 6th and the run-up to that tragic day and what has taken place since."

"That’s what we’re charged to do by House Resolution 503. There’s no place for politics or partisanship in this investigation. Our only charge is to follow the facts where they lead us," Thompson continued.

Host Mark Levin later added that there is no reason to trust Thompson's party, the Democrats, given that they "unleashed" Marxist violence and "anarchy" on the streets by offering a completely different reaction to Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioting that took place in New York, Philadelphia, Portland, Los Angeles, Washington, Chicago and elsewhere.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have embraced Black Lives Matter, which is a Marxist anarchist, violent organization, and they're led by Marxists," he said.

"They've been trashing police officers from sea to shining sea," Levin continued, adding that Democrats "cherry-picked" witnesses.

"How come more officers from that day aren't testifying, including the ones that opened the doors and let people in, as a matter of fact, including the ones that have questions – as you pointed out – with Nancy Pelosi in the leadership of the Democrat Party in the House of Representatives, there's a lot of questions we want to pursue them," Levin said, noting a previous assertion by Jordan that the head of the Capitol Police Union would like to offer his recollections.