Jonathan Turley says Murdaugh lawyers' motion for retrial must be taken seriously by judge

Constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to react to Alex Murdaugh's attorneys seeking a retrial and said the allegations of jury tampering should be taken "very seriously."

JONATHAN TURLEY: I have to say, I've been watching trials a long time. I was basically a criminal defense attorney in past years, I haven't seen evidence like this in many cases. This is, in terms of the jury tampering allegations, this is pretty serious. I mean, the juries are really kept in this highly protected cocoon in the court. What is being alleged here by [clerk Rebecca] Hill goes well beyond the pale. I think that the court has no choice but to take this very seriously and to hold a hearing.

Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh requested a new trial Tuesday in an explosive motion filed in Columbia, South Carolina, that alleges the court clerk tampered with jurors so she could secure a book deal.

Colleton County Court Clerk Rebecca Hill penned the memoir "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders," which hit bookstores Aug. 1.

Hill pressured jurors to "reach a quick verdict" and had "frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson" to sway the panel toward a guilty verdict, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin wrote in the filing.

"Ms. Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial," the filing says. "Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame."

