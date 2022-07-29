Expand / Collapse search
Former State Department spokesperson says she expects China to ramp up aggression in the coming months

Morgan Ortagus said China wants to be treated like a superpower on the world stage

Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus weighed in on growing tensions between the United States and China on 'Special Report.'

Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Friday on "Special Report" she expects China to get more aggressive in their rhetoric and action in the coming months. 

MORGAN ORTAGUS: I think they are only going to get more aggressive in their rhetoric and in action. In the foreseeable future. This is a sea change for how China wants to be treated on the world stage. They have a navy larger than the U.S. Navy. They see themselves as a superpower, and they are going to demand the type of respect that they think a superpower deserves on the world stage. We are not living in the 1990s or the post Cold War era anymore. 

TAIWAN HOLDS AIR RAID DRILLS AS CHINA DOUBLES DOWN AGAINST NANCY PELOSI VISIT

And I think that’s important for the Biden Administration and politicians in Washington to understand that. There is a new consensus. There are new powers. And for the Chinese, Taiwan is existential to them. It’s incredibly important for them to have control. They may and probably likely will be willing to fight for it at some point. The question for us, Bret, is will we?

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

