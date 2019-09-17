John Stossel: Democrats' Green New Deal is: 'impossible...violates the laws of physics'

Fox Business Network's John Stossel went after Democrats' proposed Green New Deal on Fox Nation's latest episode of "Deep Dive," scolding the 2020 candidates for their support of the controversial bill.

"It's impossible, what they want to do," said Stossel. "It violates the laws of physics...That's just feel good pie in the sky stuff."

The Green New Deal, proposed by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez D-Ny. and Senator Edward Markey D-Ma., dominated headlines heading into the 2020 Democratic primary race. Many Democratic heavyweights signed on to the nonbinding resolution, which calls for a “10-year national mobilization” to rival the original New Deal, and it is focused on turning the economy away from fossil fuels and replacing them with renewable energy sources, like solar and wind power.

The resolution includes a range of other proposals covering guaranteed jobs, universal health care and more, that critics say would cost trillions of dollars.

Back in July, former Colorado Governor and then-Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper called out his fellow Democrats on the debate stage for supporting the "impossible deal."

"The Green New Deal, making sure every American is guaranteed a government job if they want -- that is a disaster at the ballot box, you might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump," Hickenlooper said at the time.

Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall joined the "Deep Dive" debate to discuss the issue, saying the Democrat's commitment to the deal is nothing more than a campaign stunt.

"This is a democratic primary, and candidates say -- even when they're the nominee, lots of crazy stuff," said Marshall, referencing President Trump's famous campaign promise to "build a wall across the entire southern border, and have Mexico pay for it."

Asked whether she believed Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sander's support for the deal to be insincere, Marshall replied, "No, I'm not saying that. I'm saying that when people run for office, they make a lot of promises, some they can't deliver on."

At another point in the segment, the panel delved into the cost of the 2020 Democrats' proposed universal healthcare, offering a broad range of perspectives on the issue.

