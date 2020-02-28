John Rich on what it was like spending time with Trump on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Country music star and host of Fox Nation's "The Pursuit!" John Rich told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast that President Trump is not perfect, but it's hard to argue with the results he's produced for the American people.

The singer, who is one-half of the superstar country duo "Big & Rich," was asked by host Dave Anthony about the time he spent with Trump when he was the winning contestant on "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011.

JOHN RICH SPEAKS TO WYNONNA JUDD ABOUT HER DAUGHTER'S RECENT RELEASE FROM PRISON

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE "FOX NEWS RUNDOWN" PODCAST

Rich said he believes Trump has not changed much since that time, recalling the then-reality TV star's sense of humor and how he interacted with his employees day-to-day.

"I remember riding on an elevator with him and Melania. ... And the guy running the elevator, he goes, 'how's everything going for you?' And the guy goes, 'fine, Mr. Trump' and he goes, 'well, keep up the good work. You're doing a great job.' You know, and he recognizes the guy. And then he kind of elbows me in the ribs and tells me a joke, which wasn't very funny. I don't think he's a great joke teller, but I made sure I laughed," Rich joked.

"Point is, he's got a good sense of humor and all that. And listen, nobody's perfect, obviously, but he's got the results, man. I mean, last poll I saw, 70 percent of Americans consider the economy good or excellent at this point. And I can tell you, I see that at concerts there's more people going to concerts," Rich pointed out.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rich also expressed that Trump should try to tweet less often, arguing that it can be "divisive" at times.

"I'm like everybody else. I wish he'd stay off Twitter. ... [Sometimes I read the tweets] and go 'Oh, come on, man.' I think we all feel that way," said Rich, who has visited the Trump White House with his wife.

"If he asked me, I would tell him that I don't think he has to say everything he's thinking, OK? And he's probably not. Can you imagine all he's actually thinking that he doesn't tweet? There's an interesting thought."