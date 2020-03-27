Country star John Rich previews new song to be performed at free, streaming concert

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Country music star and Fox Nation host John Rich gave Fox News viewers a preview of the new song that he will be performing during a free concert at his Nashville home on Friday night.

“Fox Nation Presents a Night with John Rich LIVE!” will be available for no cost on Fox Nation, Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms.

"I am going to be playing a setlist of songs, some of my favorite old songs, some 'Big and Rich' songs," he said on "Fox and Friends" on Friday.

The performance is intended for those Americans who are isolating themselves at home and embracing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Then I am going to cap the whole thing off with a brand new song I wrote about two or three days ago, with some friends of mine, including my honky-tonk hero, Larry Gatlin... called 'Stay Home,'" Rich said.

"Do you have a guitar nearby? Can you give us a little preview?" asked "Fox and Friends" co-host Steve Doocy.

'I'm a country singer, I always have a guitar sitting by," joked Rich, before launching into the chorus of "Stay Home"

"It's 'Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer' for the coronavirus, let's have some fun here for a minute," exclaimed Rich.

To see hear more from Rich, watch his show on Fox Nation, "The Pursuit."

In this Fox Nation series, Rich sits down with fellow Americans, whom he believes to be personifications of the constitutional right to pursue happiness.

JOHN RICH ENCOURAGES EMPLOYERS TO HELP WORKERS AND LEADS BY EXAMPLE

"The whole idea for this show... is the Constitution does not guarantee us happiness," said Rich in a recent episode. "It guarantees us the right to pursue happiness. It's what we call the American dream. You know why we call it the American dream? Because it is limitless and we all have a right to it."

Rich has spoken to fellow musicians like Wynonna Judd and Gretchen Wilson, and American heroes like wounded veteran Sgt. Noah Galloway.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.