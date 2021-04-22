John Kennedy on LeBron James' anti-police tweet: 'He can go from zero to screw everyone pretty fast'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., weighed in Thursday on LeBron James' recent tweet targeting the Ohio police officer who shot a 16-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio.

JOHN KENNEDY: Well, I think Mr. James did the right thing by pulling down the tweet. Look, I admire his passion. He’s clearly a leader for many Americans for a variety of reasons—not the least of which is his extraordinary physical skills.

I think sometimes Mr. James has more zeal than wisdom. He doesn’t wait on the facts. I mean he can go from zero to screw everyone pretty fast and I wish I was as sure of anything as Mr. James sometimes seems to be sure of everything. I don’t want to be overly critical but on a situation like this you have to get the facts and what happened in Columbus was horrible. I mean a cop had to choose between two lives in a split second.

Look, I wish he hadn’t tweeted it out and I suspect he does too and he did the right thing by pulling it down and I mean it. I admire his passion. But you’ve got to balance your zeal with wisdom and if you’re in a leadership position you can’t just shoot from the hip.

