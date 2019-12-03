Sen. Kennedy hits back at Hillary: Dems want to sweep reports of Ukrainian meddling under the rug

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Tuesday he believes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's tweet alleging that he was "parroting Russian propaganda" stems from Democrats' belief that evidence of Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election undermines their impeachment push.

Kennedy told host NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday that reporting from various media outlets indicated that former Ukrainian President Poroshenko favored Clinton over now-President Trump.

SEN. KENNEDY CLAIMS FORMER UKRAINE LEADER 'ACTIVELY' WORKED WITH HILLARY CLINTON IN 2016

This elicited a response from Clinton, who took to Twitter writing: "Sen. Kennedy, why are you parroting Russian propaganda that U.S. intelligence officials tell us are designed to divide our country? Did you miss the briefing that day?"

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Kennedy further asserted that his argument was factual.

"I think what the Secretary was talking about is I was asked if Russia or Ukraine had tried to influence our 2016 election and I said both and I believe both," he said.

Kennedy said he had evidence from outlets like Politico, The Financial Times, The Hill, The Washington Examiner, CBS News, The Economist, Bloomberg News, and The New York Times to back up his claims.

Kennedy told Doocy he doesn't believe these sources are "fake news," but that "many of my Democratic friends think that this somehow undermines their impeachment case against the president."

"I'm not sure why because the Ukrainian government ... is historically and organically corrupt," he stated.

"The new president Zelensky does much better and I want him to succeed. But, President Poroshenko, he did try to influence our election, as these journalists have pointed out," Kennedy continued.

"Now, that doesn't mean that Russia didn't try. Russia was the master. Russia is a third-rate country with great cyberskills, good spies and nuclear weapons. And they did try to, big time, influence our election in 2016," he said. "But, I believe, based on this reporting, that so did Ukraine."