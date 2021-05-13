Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Kennedy: Biden admin needs to stop 'honking like a goose' and solve problems

Biden administration faces multiple crises on energy, foreign policy and at border

Gas shortage one of many crisis Biden now facing

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on the Biden administration pushing a $2 trillion spending plan amid multiple crisis.

President Biden needs to "stop honking like a goose" and start solving some problems, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told "The Faulkner Focus," while the Biden administration faces multiple crises on energy, foreign policy and at the southern border.

BATTERED BIDEN UNDER SIEGE AS CRISES CONFOUND THE WHITE HOUSE

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: We’re facing a number of challenges. We, meaning America. I would emphasize not exclusively but I would certainly emphasize the fact that Iran to, whom and to which President Biden would like to see the United States of America make love, is bombing the hell out of our only true friend in the Middle East, Israel. 

But of all the problems you’ve listed, my advice to the White House is instead of honking on like a goose, solve them. 

Now I’m not saying it will be easy, but every one of the problems that have been mentioned has a solution. Let’s take borders, for example. If you are interested in securing the border, the solution is easy. Just go back to doing what we were doing in December. I’m not sure that President Biden is interested in solving the problem, though.

