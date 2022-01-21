Sen. Kennedy blasts 'racial demagoguery' from Biden, Harris: 'Americans are getting pretty tired of it'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Friday Republicans and many American voters are getting tired of President Biden and Democrats calling them racists for not supporting their election reform bill and other agenda items. Kennedy responded on "The Faulkner Focus" to a remark from Rep. Hank Johnson, D- Ga., who said that "in some respects" the United States is presided over by a "racist Senate "

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: [Biden] goes down to Georgia two weeks ago and demonstrated raw gut racial demagoguery. … President Biden basically said to tens of millions of Americans – who don't want to have an election month, who want to have Election Day, who believe that if you vote, you ought to have to prove you are who you say you are – he basically told all the tens of millions of Americans who believe that, that they are Bull Connor, George Wallace. It offended me. It offended tens of millions of Americans. I was offended when Vice President Harris, when she was running against President Biden in the primaries. I was offended when she all but called President Biden a racist for not supporting getting 10-year-old kids up at 4:30 in the morning and bussing them for two hours. Lots of Americans black and white oppose the bussing she called him a racist for. I thought that was racial demagoguery. This is not helping our country. It is not helping our country at all. The American people are getting pretty tired of being called a racist or a traitor or Nazi because they don't agree with the president's woke neo-socialist agenda. And that is why his poll numbers are on a journey to the center of the Earth, and he needs to stop it.

