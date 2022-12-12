John Fetterman, James Webb Space Telescope named 'Most Stylish' in 2022 by NYT: ‘Have got to be kidding me’

The New York Times was ridiculed Monday for its outrageous 2022 "Most Stylish" list which included, among other things, Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., a telescope and an invasive pest.

The publication released its list of 93 names of "politicians and celebrities and athletes and influencers and fictional characters from TV and film" that the paper believed exemplified style in 2022 on Sunday.

"High and low. Fun and serious. Curious and open-minded. Reveling in characters. Appreciating the material world. Inviting everyone to the party. All of these are ways that The Times’s Styles desk defines its approach to whom and what it covers," the article read. "Love them or hate them, all have at least one thing in common. At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves. We welcome dissent. But we are, without a doubt, correct."

Only Democratic politicians were included on the list, including, as many Twitter users mocked, the hoodie-wearing Fetterman.

"The senator-elect from Pennsylvania is going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol," The New York Times list said.

"Fetterman dresses like a deadbeat going to get cigarettes at a dimly-lit corner store at 11 PM. YAAAAS QUEEN," The Lafayette Co. president Ellen Carmichael joked.

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong tweeted, "2022 is the year of the Goblin Mode. Dress up like a slob and make the NYT's list of most stylish people."

"You have got to be kidding me," The Federalist writer Inez Stepman exclaimed.

WorldStrat president Jim Hanson wrote, "Masks work. Men can get pregnant. All White people are racist. So Sure Why not?"

"Why did I think this was @TheBabylonBee headline?" Journalist Scottie Nell Hughes tweeted.

Danielle Butcher, executive vice president of the American Conservation Coalition, wrote, "need to know much the Gildan PR team paid for this."

Other political figures included Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., New York City Mayor Eric Adams, D., and new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The list praised Pressley’s CROWN Act while explaining her placement.

"The Massachusetts congresswoman, who has alopecia and has worn her bare scalp with aplomb, this year co-sponsored the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), legislation that seeks to reframe the politics around everyone’s ‘crowning glory,’ the description read.

Of Adams, the list said, "Call it ‘swagger’ (as he has), call it style: Either way, there’s no denying the Party Mayor’s got it, along with a closet full of impeccably tailored suits," while Brown Jackson was deemed notable for bringing "statement necklaces to the Marble Palace."

More outrageous items made the "stylish" list, including Mark Zuckerberg’s Avatar from Meta, the spotted lanternfly invasive pest, the newly revealed lesbian Velma from "Scooby-Doo" and the James Webb Space Telescope.

"NASA’s splashy new technology served up several striking looks (into space)," The NYT explained.