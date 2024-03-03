Joey Jones argues SNL doesn't need to parody Biden White House because they do it themselves

Fox News contributor Joey Jones said on Sunday, comedy shows like "Saturday Night Live" don't have to parody White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre because she does a good job of being a parody already.

"This is hiding something that's in plain sight for the American people. We just showed Saturday Night Live and Bill Marr as evidence that the idea that Karine Jean-Pierre can stand up there and, with arrogance, say he passes a cognitive test every day - that is so much of a parody that the outlets and the folks that maybe lock and step with them in policy and ideology aren't believing it, and they're making fun of it," Jones said on the "Big Weekend Show."

He added, "That kind of is the proof, [the fact] that they don't have to parody Jean-Pierre in order to parody her and to show the ridiculousness and what she's saying or what Biden says."

"SNL" made fun of President Biden and his allies in their cold open showcasing how his allies like California Gov. Newsom and Jean-Pierre state that the president is mentally sharp and energetic "behind closed doors."

"You got to give them props for actually making a joke about, you know, I thought it was illegal to make a joke in the media about Joe Biden. Props to them for doing this," co-host Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said.

Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to Presidetn Trump , stated, "The fact that Donald Trump could be president again, and I believe will be president again, and [that] Joe Biden is the president, [it] makes a lot of smart, reasonable Democrats say really foolish things."

"When [Chris Coons] attacks Donald Trump, he talks about the chaos and the 91 indictments - so he's admitting that they can't really attack Donald Trump on any of the issues. I get that the health stuff is not good for Joe Biden, but honestly, I think the White House would rather be making fun of Joe Biden about his health than actually talking about the issues that have him 16 points underwater," Hurt commented.

"That's because the polling on the issues shows that [regarding] the economy, only 37% approve of Joe Biden's performance [while] 62% disapprove on the issue of inflation, which is tax, of course, on all Americans. [And on] illegal immigration , 31% approve, and 66% disapprove [of President Biden’s performance]," co-host and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlitch added.

"The fact is, I go back to the ABC News poll in Wisconsin right before election day 2020, and it said Joe Biden was winning Wisconsin by 17 points - Joe Biden was never winning Wisconsin by 17 points, and Donald Trump was never winning Wisconsin by 17 points. That's why it's Wisconsin," Conway continued.

She added, "The polls are always more favorable to Biden, which is why these polls are so remarkable - everybody's polls say the same thing."

"Everything that people liked about, say, other democratic presidents whose approval ratings would go down once in a while on something, Joe Biden has none of that goodwill built up among any major constituency," Conway said.