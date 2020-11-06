Joe Scarborough calls election 'absolute repudiation' of Dem 'brand' despite likely Biden win

MSNBC star Joe Scarborough had tough words for the Democratic Party Friday despite the growing chance that Joe Biden will become president.

According to the Fox News Decision Desk, Biden currently has 264 electoral votes, just six votes short of the magic number needed to win the White House. However, Democrats were far less successful down the ballot. with the party so far failing to take control of the Senate, losing several seats in the House, and even losing two state legislatures.

"I've got to put a sidebar in here because after the dust settles, if Joe Biden ends up winning the presidency, then I think a lot of people are going to turn to what happened to the Democratic Party," the "Morning Joe" co-host began. "There is no way to put this other than to say ... Joe Biden winning looks like a one-off. This election for the most part was an absolute repudiation of the Democratic Party as a brand. Their brand doesn’t work across most of America. It just doesn’t."

Scarborough went on, "They got routed in Senate races they should have won. And I mean, and if you don’t believe me, just look back at all the predictions. Are Democrats going to win nine, 10, 11 Senate seats? The House results are perhaps even more shocking. Nobody thought that this was going to be close. The weekend before the election, Republican pollsters were talking about hemorrhaging support in suburbs and couldn’t believe the numbers. They said, 'We’re going to get destroyed.' Well, it ended up [that] they couldn’t believe the numbers for a good reason. The numbers were wrong!"

The "Morning Joe" co-host then pointed to the "consequential impact" of the losses of state legislatures due to redistricting, something he stressed will change the "shape of the map over the next ten years."

He went on to praise Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who spoke bluntly to her House colleagues during a Thursday conference call, warning party members about further losses in 2022 if they don't curb their rhetoric on socialism and "defund the police."

"I was talking to the smartest, smartest data people alive that basically told me that the numbers were a mirage in Florida and across the upper Midwest," Scarborough concluded. "Those same people say that the Republicans are going to have a huge year in 2022 -- just looking at this data, looking at our exit polls -- if they don’t correct course, if the Democrats don't correct course."