Joe Rogan wins rare liberal praise for take on Trump deportation policies

Joe Rogan was praised by a former Obama official after the podcaster said President Donald Trump’s deportation policies were an "overcorrection," and warned that Trump’s administration runs the risk of becoming "monsters" in their fight against illegal immigration.

"Joe Rogan is absolutely right. It may seem fine to blow up due process for Abrego Garcia and others now. But if that's the new normal, how you going to feel when a president is elected with whom you DON'T agree? And all the safeguards are gone?" former Obama adviser David Axelrod posted on X Sunday.

Rogan was discussing illegal immigration with comedian Deric Poston on Thursday when he delivered a harsh critique of Trump’s decision to send some illegal immigrants to an El Salvadoran prison without trial. The podcaster implied that the Trump administration was not "thinking things through" with their attempts to circumnavigate due process.

REPUBLICAN CHANGES VAN HOLLEN'S OFFICE PLAQUE AFTER DEM'S VISIT TO EL SALVADOR

"Here’s the problem with f--k [due process]. What if you are an enemy of, let’s not say any current president. Let’s pretend we got a new president, totally new guy in 2028, and this is a common practice now of just rounding up gang members with no due process and shipping them to El Salvador, ‘you’re a gang member.’ ‘No, I’m not.’ ‘Prove it.’ ‘What? I got to go to court.’ ‘No. No due process.’"

Rogan was referencing Trump’s decision to send illegal immigrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador without trial.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., flew to El Salvador on Thursday to meet with one such deportee, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Democrats and some in the media have decried Garcia’s deportation as unjust, saying that he was a Maryland father who was denied due process.

The Trump administration maintains that Garcia is a member of MS-13. The president declared gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, as well as South American cartels, to be Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists in an executive order signed on his first day back in office. Trump has also released documents that purport to show that Garcia’s wife had complained of domestic violence from him.

JOE ROGAN SAYS HE WILL NOT ATTEND UFC 315 IN CANADA, CHIDES 'TERRIBLE' GOVERNMENT

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"We got to be careful that we don’t become monsters while we’re fighting monsters," Rogan said.

The UFC announcer’s tough words for the Trump administration won him rare praise from liberals on social media.

"Joe Rogan gets it. The Trump administration rounding up immigrants whom they deem to be ‘gang members’ without due process and sending them to prisons in El Salvador is ‘horrific,’" influencer Ed Krassenstein posted on X.

Rogan, however, also sharply criticized former President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ immigration policies, accusing them of trying to destroy society.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you wanted to destroy society and make it worse what would you do? You’d bring people in from a Third World country, don’t have them change anything, financially incentivize them to be there, give them free money while you’re not helping the poor people in America," Rogan said.