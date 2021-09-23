Joe Rogan predicts Trump will run in 2024 and is 'probably gonna win' against Biden, Harris would also lose

Podcast giant Joe Rogan appeared confident that not only Donald Trump will run for president again but he will likely beat President Biden in 2024.

On Tuesday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan sat down with Amanda Knox, who was acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court after she was previously accused of murder as a foreign exchange student.

After Knox described former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who served several terms from 1994-2011, as the "Donald Trump of Italy," she then asked Rogan if the former American president is "trying again."

JOE ROGAN TORCHES CNN'S BRIAN STELTER: ‘HEY MOTHERF---ER, YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO BE A JOURNALIST'

"Oh yeah," Rogan responded. "He's gonna 100% try. He's probably gonna win."

"You think so?" Knox asked.

"How is Joe Biden gonna win? How is it possible he’s gonna beat anybody?" Rogan continued. "After you've seen him speak, after you've seen the decay and the decline, how is that possible? They've done a terrible job. The Democrats f---ed up royally by making that guy the president."

Knox admitted that Biden is "not very inspiring" but later asked if Democrats are "gonna allow someone else" to run in his place like Vice President Harris.

"She would lose just as badly," Rogan quickly said. "She is the most hated vice president according to polls- the least liked, I should say, vice president in 50 years.

The podcast host, who previously supported Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, then railed against Harris over her record as California's top prosecutor, calling the various claims against her "awful stuff" and noting how former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hi., "exposed her" during the primary debates in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She was one of the favorites, initially. And then when Tulsi Gabbard exposed her, everybody was like ‘What the f---! Is that real?’ And they started looking it up and they're like ‘Holy s---!'" Rogan told Knox. "It's crazy. It's crazy that that's the choice. Like you have Donald Trump or a man who's got something seriously wrong, right? He's a guy who's had multiple aneurysms, had actual brain surgery and is 78 years old and is experiencing some sort of pretty radical cognitive decline and is in some way controlled by the other people in the party whether it is Nancy Pelosi or whoever else."

"He keeps saying things like ‘They tell me not to answer questions’ or ‘They tell me not to’ … hey motherf---er, you're the president!" Rogan added.