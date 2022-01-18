A vet, engineer, and podcast host are among the '270 doctors' demanding Spotify take action against Joe Rogan

Last week, 270 so-called "doctors" co-signed an open letter to Spotify demanding the company take action against podcast host Joe Rogan for promoting what they called COVID-related "misinformation."

The media rushed to circulate the letter, running headlines that cast Rogan as a "menace to public health," as asserted by the group.

A closer look however found that the majority of the signatories are either not direct medical providers, or are not legally permitted to practice medicine on their own. Nearly 100 of them reportedly hold Ph.D. degrees but do not regularly practice.

The letter addressed Rogan's now-viral episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," in which virologist and immunologist Dr. Robert Malone criticized the vaccine and voiced concerns over mass formation psychosis.

The Guardian, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Washington Post and others published the story, describing a strong coalition of doctors who asked Spotify to "implement a misinformation policy."

Only 82 of the signatories are medical doctors, though, the conservative news site The Blaze found. Signatories include a handful of doctors of osteopathic medicine, numerous nurse practitioners, veterinarians, a dentist, and close to 100 Ph.D.s and Ph.D. candidates.

Psychologists, physicians' assistants, medical students, an engineer, and a podcast host also made the list.

The group urged Spotify to "take action against mass-misinformation events" on its platform, blasting Rogan for pushing "misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine" throughout the pandemic. The doctors also noted that Dr. Malone has been suspended from Twitter for spreading misinformation on the topic.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine," the letter reads. "This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform."

Rogan, whose successful show is exclusive to Spotify, has become a target of the liberal media over the course of the pandemic. The Daily Beast enlisted a far-left advocate to declare Rogan was "mainstreaming right-wing information," while former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann last week called him the "stupidest f-----g guy on the planet."

CNN invited one of the health care professionals who signed the letter to amplify it on the network’s struggling morning show "New Day," where co-host Brianna Keilar mocked Rogan for "moving the goalposts" after he was fact-checked in real time by a recent guest.

Spotify has not publicly addressed the letter. The streaming platform has published three new episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" since the open letter was first reported last Wednesday.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.