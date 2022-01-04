Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan interview censorship, Twitter ban: 'You can't suppress information'

mRNA vaccine platform inventor Dr. Robert Malone has been silenced by Big Tech for his take on COVID-19 and the doctor argued on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that it’s just another media miscalculation.

"What the media doesn’t understand is that you can’t suppress information," he said. "It’ll find a way to be free."

JOE ROGAN LEADS MOVE TO GETTR AFTER TWITTER BANS DR. ROBERT MALONE, REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Social media platforms reacted in panic after Malone’s interview with Joe Rogan, in which he applied a theory from Professor Mattias Desmet suggesting how a large population can be sent into "mass formation psychosis."

The video was swiftly removed from YouTube, while Malone believes Google search results were also affected.

"It happened so fast, it caught Google with its pants down," he said. "The whole weekend after Rogan posted it, that was fascinating. I had no idea that Rogan was going to put it up on New Year’s Eve, bless his heart, but it just ripped through the world."

Malone pointed out that the media’s immediate reaction to silence his theory – in order to protect vaccine messaging – only further proved it.

"They absolutely validated Mattias Desmet’s hypothesis," he said. "You couldn’t have asked for more. And it was a perfect storm… they have blown it so badly, in this case."

This censoring followed Malone's permanent ban from Twitter last week for reportedly violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy. But the platform refused to specify which tweet, in particular, was a violation.

Rogan and Malone have since made the transition to alternative social media app GETTR, with Rogan tweeting "just in case sh-t over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well."

"GETTR" trended on Twitter on Sunday as users reacted to Rogan's tweet, with many apparently taking his advice and opening an account. Malone predicted that this is the direction the country is now moving in, expressing high hopes for the upcoming midterms.

"We’ve had all this suppression, and yet we persist," he said. "People don’t tolerate this type of censorship and propaganda that is being pushed on us."

FOX Business’ Jon Brown contributed to this report.