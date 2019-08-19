Joe Lieberman says 'partisan' feud is a quagmire for US-Israeli relations

Former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman told Fox News he hopes Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tone down their rhetoric against the Israeli government in light of them being banned from the Jewish homeland.

Lieberman, who left the Democratic Party in 2006 and became an Independent, said on “Your World Cavuto” it’s wrong to make Israel a partisan issue, noting common enemies to both America and Israel, such as Iran.

“It’s been a relationship on shared values and common interests,” he said.

“It’s good for nobody,” especially Israel, he added, if a rift between Israel and America occurs on party lines.

Tlaib and Omar had planned to visit Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank on a tour organized by a Palestinian group. The two are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and support the Palestinian-led international movement boycotting Israel.

The two newly-elected Muslim members of Congress have sparred with President Trump.

Tlaib and Omar are known as supporters of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, a Palestinian-led global movement. Supporters say the movement is a nonviolent way of protesting Israel’s military rule over the occupied territories, but Israel says it aims to delegitimize the state and eventually wipe it off the map.

The two congresswomen are part of the “squad” of liberal newcomers, all women of color, whom Trump has labeled as the face of the Democratic Party as he runs for re-election.