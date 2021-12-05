Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Joe Concha rips Chris Cuomo: His 'ego, hubris, and a complete lack of a moral compass' led to termination

CNN announced Saturday the anchor was fired 'effective immediately'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Cuomo's CNN firing due to 'ego, hubris, and a complete lack of a moral compass': Concha Video

Cuomo's CNN firing due to 'ego, hubris, and a complete lack of a moral compass': Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted Chris Cuomo on 'Fox & Friends Weekend' after being terminated from CNN for reportedly helping his brother amid sexual assault allegations.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped Chris Cuomo after being fired from CNN Saturday, arguing his termination was due to his "ego, hubris, and a complete lack of a moral compass." Concha appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday to discuss the firing, claiming it was overdue and "should have happened a long time ago."

CNN TERMINATES CHRIS CUOMO ‘EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY’ 

JOE CONCHA: Three things did in Chris Cuomo... ego, hubris, and a complete lack of a moral compass. Like brother, like brother. And quite frankly, this should have happened a long time ago. We knew all of this already. Just when those text messages came out showing him smearing, attempting to smear, credible accusers of sexual harassment against his brother, that should have been the end in August. Finally, CNN gets around to doing this, and it's hard to see Chris Cuomo working in the broadcast news business.

Concha: Cuomo's firing from CNN 'should have happened a long time ago' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.