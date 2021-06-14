Joe Concha blasts NPR op-ed criticizing Tom Hanks on race: 'So profoundly stupid'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted a Sunday op-ed published by NPR criticizing actor Tom Hanks for not being "anti-racist," despite Hanks alleging that racism was being overlooked in school curriculums.

Concha, appearing Monday on "America's Newsroom," slammed the op-ed by NPR TV critic Eric Deggansas as "so profoundly stupid."

"Boy, Tom Hanks has some audacity building his iconic career out of playing … a White guy," Concha said jokingly. "And now NPR, your taxpayer dollars at work, now condemns him literally after writing an op-ed urging for more focus in the history curriculums in schools across America on the Tulsa massacre?"

"The writer of this piece … he's now playing the victim on social media. He's complaining about being bullied and insulted because he wrote this piece," he added. "Because it's so profoundly stupid he deserves all the criticism that he gets."

Following the publishing of his op-ed criticizing Hanks, Deggans tweeted that "the insults and bullying" were already starting to pile up, but doubled down on his criticism of Hanks, who is also an outspoken Democratic Party supporter.

"For NPR and Deggans and perpetual protesters, no matter what Tom Hanks does it will never be enough," Concha said. "He supports more than three dozen charities … from helping honoring military vets … women’s empowerment, or children’s healthcare in fighting cancer and diabetes."

"But no, for one guy from NPR, he isn't doing enough to make the world a better place. How's that working out right now?" he said.