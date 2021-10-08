Joe Concha: This is exhibit A of how desperate liberal media 'cheerleaders' have become

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told "Fox & Friends First" that New York Magazine's recent piece is "exhibit A of how desperate" liberal media "cheerleaders" for the Biden administration have become. New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait claimed in a new essay that opposing President Joe Biden was essentially the same as supporting authoritarianism taking hold in the U.S.

NEW YORK MAGAZINE WRITER: OPPOSING JOE BIDEN IS SUPPORTING AUTHORITARIANISM

JOE CONCHA: The writer’s name is Jonathan Chait and he appears to be screaming to conform to one side, one political team or be labeled anti-democracy which is the ultimate contradiction packed into one sentence.

Jonathan Chait is the same guy who wrote 20 years ago that the 2000 election was stolen from Al Gore and now he is arguing that unless you support $3.5 trillion in new spending during a time when core inflation is at a 30-year high or unless you support a border that is so open that we are on pace to allow 2.3 million people into this country, or the Department of Justice’s effort to crack down on parents who care what their kids are being taught, or unless you pretend the current administration is competent enough to run the government – which a majority of Americans feel it is not -- you are the problem.

If you want Exhibit A on how desperate Democratic cheerleaders in the media are over the real possibility that their party’s majority will be wiped out in 2022 and in the 2024 election regardless of who the nominees are – whether it is Trump or Biden or Kamala Harris and Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis -- this piece absolutely reeks of that desperation.

