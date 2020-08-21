Joe Concha pans DNC as a 'show about nothing' featuring an 'airing of grievances'

The Democratic National Convention was like "Seinfeld" in that it was a "show about nothing" and featured an "airing of grievances," The Hill media reporter Joe Concha told "Hannity" Friday night.

Concha noted that Joe Biden's speech accepting his party's nomination for president was the shortest such address at a Democratic convention since Walter Mondale in 1984. Meanwhile, the virtual gathering averaged 20.1 million viewers per night, a 21 percent drop from the 25.5 million viewers per night who tuned into the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

"If the theme [of Biden's acceptance speech] is 'I'm a decent man' -- we are not voting for a priest, we are voting for president," Concha told host Tammy Bruce. "This was a convention of grievances, an airing of grievances -- a Festivus -- and therefore a 'show about nothing.'"

Concha was referencing an episode of the sitcom in which Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller, invents a holiday called "Festivus," which is celebrated every Dec. 23 and includes a traditional "airing of grievances," in which celebrants tell their loved ones -- in Frank's words -- "all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year."

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine Benes in the famed NBC sitcom, emceed the final evening of the convention.

On "Hannity," Concha added that Republicans must draw a contrast with the Democrats' platform when their convention gets underway Monday.

"Republicans are looking at this and and saying, 'OK, we need a message with teeth in it drawing contrast between Democrats and Republicans, Biden and Trump,'" he said, adding, "'Democrats will raise taxes and there will be anarchy in our streets if we continue allow this ticket to actually get to the White House.'"