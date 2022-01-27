Joe Concha blasts CNN host for comments on Gov. Youngkin: No one begs for attention like Jim Acosta

Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticized CNN's Jim Acosta after he compared Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to a Soviet-style leader. On "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, Concha ridiculed the liberal media host and dismissed him as an attention-seeking champion of hyperbole.

JOE CONCHA: Jim Acosta is the king of cheesy hyperbole. Let's just crown the guy right now. This is the same guy who said he had "marks on his back" from the Trump era. I'm not joking. That's an actual quote. This is the same guy who was guest hosting the 9:00 p.m. show for CNN this week and somehow is generating the lowest network for any show on that network despite being in the best time slot.

Acosta's show this week, by the way, is called "Democracy in Peril." It should be called Sanity in Peril because when you start comparing the Commonwealth of Virginia to a Soviet state, you've either A. never studied Soviet history or B. you're seeking attention, and no one begs for attention quite like Jim Acosta, the heavyweight champ of cheesy hyperbole.

