Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Joe Concha: Biden just had a 'disastrous day' and desperately needs a win

Concha calls out Biden for retelling bizarre, debunked Amtrak story

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Concha: Joe Biden had a ‘disaster of a day’ and desperately needs a win Video

Joe Concha: Joe Biden had a ‘disaster of a day’ and desperately needs a win

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to President Biden’s gaffe-filled day in New Jersey

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacted Tuesday to President Biden's trip to New Jersey where he repeated a debunked story about Amtrak, coughed into his hand before shaking hands with others and joked to schoolchildren about how he avoids answering the press' questions.

BIDEN KEEPS TELLING BIZARRE AMTRAK STORY THAT WAS ALREADY DEBUNKED

JOE CONCHA: It’s the fifth time now that he keeps telling this story. So one would think that his chief communications advisor in Jen Psaki would step in and instruct him ‘maybe we don’t go down this road anymore,’ because you can be fact-checked on this, you sound foolish when you’re talking about it and I don’t even know what the point is of telling that story in the first place. So yeah, don’t cough in your hand and then shake people’s hands, don’t tell young school children ‘run from people who want to hold you accountable.’ 

It was just a disaster of a day for a president that’s having a disastrous 10 months. … He desperately needs a win because there haven’t been any wins up to this point.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Joe Concha slams Ilhan Omar for ‘obvious’ anti-Semitic comments and defund the police hypocrisy Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.