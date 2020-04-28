Tammy Bruce: Will Democrats adjust their motto to 'Believe all women, except this woman?'

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce suggested that some on the American political left change their motto to "believe all women, except this woman," following the overwhelming response to sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer, came forward in March to allege that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sexually assaulted her in 1993, while she worked in his Capitol Hill office. The Biden campaign has vigorously denied the allegations.

On her Fox Nation show "Get Tammy Bruce" on Tuesday, Bruce compared the current reaction of many Democrats, who purport to be "champions of women," to their reaction to sexual assault claims made against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"Why this matters is it shows you in real-time the grotesque hypocrisy of the left and of the Democrats," said Bruce.

"You'll remember the argument on the left and by the Democrats in the Senate -- and well to Democrats everywhere -- was that we were supposed to automatically believe all women," she continued.

On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., said of Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh: "I believe her. Many, many, many Americans believe her. Many, many women in America who have been taken advantage of certainly believe her."

"They spoke openly about how due process did not matter," observed Bruce on her Fox Nation show, "and how it was on the accused's shoulders to have to prove their innocence. That is, of course, the antithesis of the American justice system. It is the way that things operate in totalitarian societies."

Democratic senator and failed presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand D-N.Y., echoed Schumer's sentiments and appeared to condemn Kavanaugh, saying of Blasey Ford, "I believe her because she's telling the truth. Judge Kavanaugh has not asked to have the FBI review these claims. Is that the reaction of an innocent person? It is not."

Now, according to Bruce, the standard that Democrats have established is "coming back to haunt them."

"The left has been telling us that you're supposed to believe a woman, what she says no matter what," Bruce observed. "But now, I don't know."

"Are they going to adjust this to 'believe all women, except this woman, Tara Reid?" she said, posing a series of hypothetical questions.

"Is it actually conditional? And is one of the conditions that the accused has to be a Republican or a conservative or someone who doesn't pay allegiance to the liberal worldview and narrative? What are the rules here about who gets special treatment or who gets taken seriously?"

In conclusion, Bruce argued that the real danger of this apparent double-standard in evaluating sexual abuse claims is that it discredits women in general.

"This kind of dynamic arranged by the supposed champions of women, the left, and the Democratic Party does more damage to women being taken seriously than anything else," said Bruce.

"The Democrats and the left are picking and choosing who is going to be taken seriously and who isn't based on what they can gain," she concluded. "Here we are now, with the Democratic Party reinforcing in society the notion that women are just objects... to be used, to be controlled, and are a means to an end."

