Jesse Watters: With Biden, America is watching a presidential campaign fail 'in real time'

Jesse Watters said Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden's continual gaffes, strange remarks, and outdated cultural references have combined to create trouble for his campaign.

"The Five" co-host said that Biden's recently-launched "No Malarkey" bus tour is the latest example of such.

"I'm just enjoying watching a failed presidential campaign happen in real time because this is what we're witnessing," he said. "I think we just need to take a moment and enjoy the moment. Because, this is what a failing presidential campaign looks like."

Watters said the public was reminded of the Delaware Democrat's occasionally strange statements when video from a Wilmington pool dedication resurfaced.

Biden, who had said he was a lifeguard at the pool when he was younger, recalled having leg hair that bleached blond in the sun.

"The kids used to come up and reach into the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and watch the hair come back up again," he said. He then said he "learned about kids jumping on my lap, and I loved kids jumping on my lap."

Watters also pointed to Biden's behavior at an Iowa campaign event when he playfully bit his wife's finger as she gestured during a stump speech.

"When he talks about the 'record player' or 'Corn Pop' or clipping coupons, everyone is like -- 'Wait, is this guy in touch with reality?'" Watters added.

At the same pool dedication ceremony, Biden had regaled the crowd with a story involving a tough local teen nicknamed "Corn Pop" who once confronted him at the pool.

However, Watters added one of the most glaring examples of Biden purportedly being "out of touch" involved a viral photo that showed a man in a diner appearing to ignore the former vice president standing nearby.

"This guy is way out of touch, and you know [President] Trump is up on everything compared to him," the "Watters' World" host said.

Later on "The Five," host Juan Williams was asked what term Biden could use instead of "Malarkey."

"Horsefeathers," Williams suggested.

"I think Republicans are worried about Joe Biden," he added, noting Watters' continued criticisms of the former vice president. "You call it a failing campaign but the guy's doing pretty good."

Williams also noted that 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain's "Straight Talk Express" bus tour was very popular

"As I recall, it was a hit. Reporters thought it was an opportunity to get time with the candidate," he said.