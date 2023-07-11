Joe Biden brutally mocked over claim he will ‘always’ answer calls from grandchildren: 'All of them?'

A resurfaced video of President Biden talking with one of his grandchildren on the phone has received newfound scrutiny as the president and the White House continues to deny the existence of Hunter Biden's daughter.

The video shows Biden asking his grandchild if she received a picture of the dogs. The unidentified grandkid on the other end of the line cannot be heard, but Biden laughs and says the dogs miss her.

"I miss you too, angel," Biden later says. "Okay, I'm heading home now. I'll call you when I get back to Delaware. I love you baby, bye-bye."

After Biden hangs up the phone, he tells someone off camera his granddaughter is "a wonderful kid."

The video was posted weeks before the 2020 election, on October 18. A caption atop the clip reads, "I've had a rule my entire life: No matter what's happening, no matter how important the meeting, I'll always answer a call from my grandchildren."

The comment from Biden and the video was derided by Twitter users who pointed out that the president refuses to acknowledge the child his son Hunter had out of wedlock.

Zack Kahler, the Communications Director for Rep Eli Crane, R-Ariz., agreed that Biden would always answer calls from his grandkids, "just as long as the call isn't coming from Arkansas."

"All of them?" asked one user.

Another Twitter account placed a joke disclaimer under the video and said Biden's "offer" was "not applicable to all grandchildren."

"Excluding a whole entire granddaughter. What an evil man," another commenter chimed in.

Another account laughed at the video and said she could not believe people previously believed Biden's "kindly grampa" routine.

Many other accounts continued to mock Biden over the discrepancy between his past comments and recent actions.

Biden has faced pressure from critics, including members of the liberal media, for coldly dismissing the existence of his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts. Roberts is the child Hunter had with a former stripper named Lunden Roberts.

Liberal New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd slammed the president in a Saturday piece titled "It's Seven Grandkids, Mr. President."

The scathing column stated that Biden's treatment of his grandchild undercuts the "empathy" that has been his "stock-in-trade" throughout his time in office.

Dowd also expressed her belief that "the president can't defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl," adding, "You can't punish her for something she had no choice about."

On Monday, CNN's "Inside Politics" host Dana Bash covered the scathing criticism Biden received from Dowd and added her own comments on the topic.

She called the story in part "sad and disturbing" and revealed Democrats "who very much love" Biden have admitted his treatment, or lack thereof, of his four-year-old granddaughter, is "kind of devastating to the image of who he is."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.