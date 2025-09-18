Jimmy Kimmel spotted in public for first time after his show was pulled from airwaves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel was spotted in public for the first time on Thursday since ABC decided to pull his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from the airwaves.

Kimmel was spotted exiting his vehicle at an office building in Los Angeles. The office building was located off Santa Monica Boulevard and near Beverly Hills. It is unclear where Kimmel was exactly heading as the office building has several businesses, like law firms at the location.

Fox News Digital also obtained additional footage of multiple moving trucks and a forklift stationed outside the studio where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was filmed. It appeared a crew was loading the trucks with boxes and equipment that were under tents in the studio's parking lot. It's unclear if the trucks were there specifically for Kimmel's show.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Kimmel’s representatives, the Walt Disney Company, and ABC to inquire whether these trucks were there to transport the set and equipment from Kimmel's show, but did not receive immediate reply.

JIMMY KIMMEL CANCELLATION SPARKS FIERCE CELEBRITY SPLIT IN HOLLYWOOD

Disney announced Wednesday it had pulled Kimmel's late-night show "indefinitely" after he suggested that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man charged with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was part of the "MAGA gang" despite reports he had a left-wing ideology, which was later reaffirmed in Tuesday's indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel had said Monday.

ABC’S ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’ HEMORRHAGED VIEWERS OVER PAST DECADE, LOST 72% AMONG KEY DEMO

Image 1 of 7 next

Image 2 of 7 prev next

Image 3 of 7 prev next

Image 4 of 7 prev next

Image 5 of 7 prev next

Image 6 of 7 prev next

Image 7 of 7 prev

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

There was mixed reaction to the news of Kimmel's show being pulled. The Trump administration largely celebrated the news, with President Donald Trump saying Kimmel was fired for "lack of talent." FCC Chairman Brendan Carr also threatened ABC and Disney, before Kimmel's show was canceled, to remedy the situation, saying "we can do this the easy way or the hard way."

Meanwhile, liberals have labeled this as another incident of the Trump administration stifling free speech.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" has seen its ratings drop significantly over the past decade. Kimmel’s 2025 average viewership of 1.6 million is down 37% compared to 2015 totals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, not all late night hosts are struggling.

Fox News' "Gutfeld!" averaged 3.2 million total viewers to thump Kimmel’s average audience of 1.6 million by 107%.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Brian Flood, and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.