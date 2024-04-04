Jimmy Kimmel says Trump's lead in swing state polls against Biden gives him a headache: 'How could this be?'

Liberal late night host Jimmy Kimmel expressed shock and dismay at recent poll numbers showing former President Trump leading President Biden in multiple key states.

Kimmel's Wednesday night monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," addressed how "There were presidential primaries in four states yesterday. Biden and Trump won them all," nonetheless, "somehow the ghost of Nikki Haley continues to plague Trump like an undigested chalupa. Haley got 13% of the Republican vote in New York, more than 20% of Republicans in Wisconsin didn’t vote for Trump."

However, one key fact had the late night host in disbelief.

"Not only is he still the front-runner, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll, Trump leads Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, all important states, which just gives me a headache," Kimmel said. "How could this be?"

JILL BIDEN SNAPS AT MENTION OF POLL WITH PRESIDENT TRAILING TRUMP IN SIX STATES: ‘NO, HE’S NOT'

He joked Trump "doesn’t even lead in a poll of people who worked for him."

On Tuesday, the WSJ released a poll showing that Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 swing states.

WSJ explained that its polling "shows Trump holding leads of between 2 and 8 percentage points in six states—Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina—on a test ballot that includes third-party and independent candidates" and that "Trump holds similar leads when voters are asked to choose only between him and Biden."

Wisconsin was described as the "outlier," where Biden reportedly leads by 3 points on the multiple-candidate ballot. However, "the two candidates are tied in a head-to-head matchup."

TRUMP RAKES IN HEFTY MARCH FUNDRAISING HAUL AS CAMPAIGN AIMS TO CLOSE CASH GAP WITH BIDEN

The report also noted, "Both candidates carry a tarnished image into the race, but voters view Biden more unfavorably."

It elaborated, "Asked to choose which candidate has the better physical and mental fitness to handle the White House, 48% pick Trump and 28% say Biden. One result is that Biden is having a harder time holding together his 2020 coalition, with declining support among Black, Hispanic and young voters."