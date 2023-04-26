Jimmy Kimmel roasts 'Grandpa Joe' Biden after he declares 2024 bid: 'Battle against constipation'

ABC late night show host Jimmy Kimmel roasted President Joe Biden after he officially announced he would run for a second term in 2024, mocking the president for his age and propensity to whisper at press events.

Kimmel responded to Biden's claim in his 2024 reelection announcement video that he was battling to save the "soul of America."

"That’s a lot to battle for," the comedian said.

"Most people his age are barely winning the battle against constipation," Kimmel joked. "But make no mistake, Grandpa Joe is back on the road to the White House and he's doing 35 in the center lane with his blinker on," the liberal comedian added.

Kimmel also showed a spoof ad of Biden's 2024 presidential announcement, a video released by the Biden campaign on Tuesday in which the president declared that he would "finish the job" to save America.

The comedian also poked fun at some of Biden's viral moments when he whispered in public, a habit that some critics have called "creepy" and even comedian and Biden supporter Stephen Colbert has joked about.

Biden will be 82 by the 2024 election and 86 at the end of his second term if he is re-elected.

"He’s still virile and vital, although if he wins he’ll be 82 when his second term starts. His face could be on money while he is still in office," Kimmel joked, adding that Trump and Biden are both 76 and 80-years-old respectively.

"You know who else lets the oldest males run their society? Gorillas," Kimmel said.

Comedian and NBC "Late Night" host Seth Meyers also made fun of Biden's announcement, comparing the 80-year-old president to "two-day-old egg salad."

But Meyers claimed that given the choice between former President Donald Trump and Biden in 2024, he would still choose Biden.

"I guess I'll take my changes with the egg salad," Meyers said.

This is not the first time that Biden has been criticized about his age. He has been confronted with questions about his mental acuity and his advanced age throughout his presidency and during his 2020 candidacy.

Trump, who is a few years younger than Biden at 76 years old, has repeatedly blasted Biden on his age and mental agility, famously calling him "Sleepy Joe."